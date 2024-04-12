We are watching Scotland COLLAPSE in real time, this is INSANE Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
In the first week since Scotland’s “hate speech” bill went into effect, police say that they have received over 8,000 reports and they just can’t keep up. If this keeps up, it means that police would have more hate crimes on their hands than actual crimes. So that will get worse as police now have to handle reports of who hurt your feelings or upset you. Way to go Scotland. You were warned.