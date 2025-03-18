BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI, War, and the Future: The Arms Race No One’s Talking About | SEAN MORGAN
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-great-awakening-americas-turning-point-40k-footview-with-jmc-ep-45-2/


China and the U.S. are locked in a high-stakes battle for AI dominance, but what does this mean for warfare, national security, and your everyday life? Experts reveal how AI is no longer just a tool—it’s a weapon shaping the future of global conflict. With major players like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and BlackRock investing billions into AI and data infrastructure, the race is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Are we prepared for the consequences of AI-driven warfare?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
artificial intelligencenational securityelon muskpeter thielmilitary technologyblackrockglobal conflictfuture of wargeopolitical tensionsai warfarechina vs usdata infrastructure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy