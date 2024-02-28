2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Randy Barber & Kim Wathen

We have returning guests, Randy Barber and Kim Wathen this week fresh from their attendance at CPAC in Washington DC. They also were in Texas a couple weeks ago for the Trucker Convoy down there. To say they've been busy would be an understatement!





Remember, Randy is one of the most prolific canvassers in the NY Citizens Audit and one of the main organizers of taking that effort national. Kim has been active in this endeavor as well.





I think we are soon going to dub these two the Dynamic Duo because of all their activism and efforts in trying to save this country!





Randy will be joining us at the coffee shop and we will be bringing Kim in remotely. Please join us at John Williams European Pastry Shop if you are in the area or join online on one of the following platforms: Facebook, Rumble, Instagram, Twitch, or Odysee.