Geoengineering Whistleblower ~ Ex-Military ~ Kristen Meghan, Hauppauge, NY, January 18th, 2014
NOTE: Please be patient as Kristen has received an overwhelming number of emails for lab requests and will answer them all as soon as possible.
Kristen Meghan, Ex-Military, former Air Force Sr. Industrial Hygienist/Environmental Specialist. Her job was Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) was 4BOX1, Bio-environmental Engineer.
I AM WHO I SAY I AM ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9x-u7H6kEGM
Kristen gave a ground breaking presentation of what she had discovered about Geoengineering / Chemtrails while serving her Country.
This BRAVE young lady has put her livelihood / life on the line for us.