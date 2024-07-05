BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truth Like The Executioners Face Is Always Well Hidden |40K FootView with JMC Ep. 11
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 10 months ago

In this episode I will list out and address many of the narratives permeating through the truth movement. I’m going to cover in today’s episode the new phase we have entered in this dark to light transition. Assange in the nick of time-by design? Whose dead whose alive. Wild discoveries or wild conspiracies? Is he or she an ally or an enemy? Will we be voting this November? The banking crisis. Are your investments and cash safe? Destruction of US Infrastructure and Kinetic war coming soon? And much more. I will also announce and walk us through the new Global Defense War website and intel portal.


- Assange in the nick of time-by design?

- Assange a white hat asset all along? Prison?

- AI and Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay

- Banking Crisis escalates and what you can do

- Bio-consciousness. Is the DS Cabal Playing God?

- Operation Storm and the Global Defense War

- Introducing the War Correspondent Intel Portal


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Keywords
aicashtruth movementwhat you can dopatriot streetfighter scott mckayglobal defense waroperation stormassange in the nick of timeassange a white hat assetbanking crisis escalatesbio-consciousnessds cabal playing godnew global defense war websiteintel portaldark to light transitionvoting this novemberdestruction of us infrastructurekinetic war coming soonwild discoverieswild conspiraciesally or enemysafe investments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy