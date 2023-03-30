Drink Along # 68 Leinenkugels Juicy Peach Sour Ale 4.0-4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look who's back. Mili !She stopped by to quaff a few and shoot the shit so we called an audible and we're drinking chick beer today.
This sour runs 4.4 for the ABV, 10 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a 8.
She's not the best representation of the style but she ain't bad.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us
E & Mili
follow mili at IG and Tiktok ( I know but she's a millennial smh)
IG: Danielle_Rapisarda
Tiktok: @daniellerap
E. & Mili & The Mutts
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
