Council of 9 - 33 Steps To Ascension

This is the second of a series of planning videos for the Council of 9, led by Eric Huysmans in Belgium.

Bio for Eric

My name is Eric Huysmans, born in 1960, from and living in Belgium.

Like all of us I was born with the knowing I was a spiritual being. Also like most of us this knowing, these spiritual doors were closed with a bang, resulting in a birth trauma.

I had a normal, common life in a mix of doing as I was told and looking for clues: there must be more than this.

It took me about 40 years finding my way back, breaking down closed doors. Then my guide(s) started training me on a soul basis, while I, as an ego, continued looking for more doors to open with trial and error.

Now today I must admit that my goal ‘being connected’ didn’t work as planned. Reality is that a ‘ Council of Nine, a cosmic collective have me as a human physical representative, knowing of spiritual doors. They provide me with the cosmic ‘information’ where to find these doors, how to open them and assisting others to do the same themselves.

Continuing on this path I am now learning doors really cannot be closed at all, but that is another story.

