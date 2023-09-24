Over 50 Tons of Cargo were Delivered to Stepanakert - More than 800 Civilians remain at the disposal of the Russian Peacekeeping contingent, more than 400 of them are Children

The work of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh. The footage is published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Over 50 tons of cargo were delivered to Stepanakert, including rations and basic necessities. More than 800 civilians remain at the disposal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, more than 400 of them are children.

Stepanakert or Khankendi is the de facto capital and the largest city of the breakaway Republic of Artsakh, de jure part of Azerbaijan, located within the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

