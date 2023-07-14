BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Babylon is fallen...Come out of her my people...In her was found the blood of prophets, saints, and those slaughtered on earth." (Revelation 18)
PastorRuth
PastorRuth
11 followers
40 views • 07/14/2023

The Bible sums up the lives of many such as kings by whether they did evil or good. As Moses said, "I set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; choose life." (Deuteronomy 30:19). Babylon in Revelation 18 is described as a wealthy, commercial hub, but also a habitat of demons and "slavery", with the blood of "prophets, saints and the slain" in its midst. Yet in one hour it is judged by God and burnt up, becoming an uninhabitable desert, an astonishment to all who see it! What is Babylon and what happens to it? God warns to come out from her, for its destruction is near.

Keywords
bibleeviljesusearthbabylonjudgementslaveryblessingdestructiongoodprophetskingssoulsplaguescursing
