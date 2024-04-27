Trump advisor predicts what Biden really meant with Stern show debate remark | Eric Bolling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump advisor Jason Miller predicts what Biden really meant with Stern show debate remark | The Balance. After bizarre and jumbled comments to Howard Stern appeared to include sentiment that he'd like to debate Trump, Biden raised more questions than answers about his fitness for office and Democrats' campaign plans. Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh in.