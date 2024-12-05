🔥🔥LIVE - Exclusive W/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden! Shocking New Study On The Kill Shot - Why COVID mRNA Technology MUST BE BANNED Worldwide, #MAHA & More!🔥🔥





HUGE win yesterday for #TeamReality as we all mobilized to CRUSH Trump’s appointment of the COVID tyrant sheriff, Chad Chronister. After 24 hours of relentless exposure and mobilization by this amazing audience and others - he resigned his position!!!



This shows the power of localized, non-partisan organization and we will need to deploy this regularly as the body politic rises above the political hacks who currently run things in Washington, DC. They are not as powerful as they (or WE) think they are.



Today we continue the mission to platform the issue of the deadly, mRNA COVID shots despite desperate attempts by the MSM, Con Inc. and MAGA to memory hole the death and destruction caused by Operation Warp Speed and Biden’s mandates.



Early this morning, Dr. Peter McCullough tweeted THIS:



“BREAKING - New Study Urges Immediate Halt to COVID-19 mRNA Injections Over Alarming Levels of DNA Contamination. Calls for an immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections continue to intensify.”



An IMMEDIATE, global moratorium.



Today we welcome one of this fiercest warriors on this front, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Her advocacy and impact has been felt worldwide and she has faced SHOCKING and relentless persecution by the Texas Medical Board as a result.



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 4, 2024



SHOCKING New Study On The Jonestown Jab:

https://anandamide.substack.com/p/the-most-comprehesive-study-on-vax?r=jhcie&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true



SHOCKING New IMF Plan For FINANCIAL Lockdowns:

https://www.technocracy.news/imf-calls-for-economy-crushing-carbon-restrictions-that-dwarf-covid-lockdowns/



Dr. Peter McCullough On New Urgency To Recall mRNA Shots:

https://x.com/McCulloughFund/status/1863972674046750973



International Group Moves BAN Covid Shots - The North Group Letter of Concern:

https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25.pdf



How To STOP The Technocracy:

https://www.technocracy.news/10th-anniversary-flashback-the-rise-of-the-technocrats-and-can-they-be-stopped/



