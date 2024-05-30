BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NESARA – GESARA (Part Two) | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 5/30/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 11 months ago

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- The truth about the revaluation of the system


- Will those with Dinars and ZIM dollars become rich?


- The rules of men vs. truths


- Be wise – money is your lifes energy


- A brief revisit of money as debt and the Federal Reserve – Nothing Federal about it and there is no Reserve!


- Gold and Silver


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
federal reservegoldwealthsilvermonetary systemmoney managementfinancial educationcurrency revaluationfinancial wisdomeconomic analysisjohn juan podcastrevaluation systemdinarszim dollarstruth vs rules
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy