NESARA – GESARA (Part Two) | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 5/30/24

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:
- The truth about the revaluation of the system
- Will those with Dinars and ZIM dollars become rich?
- The rules of men vs. truths
- Be wise – money is your lifes energy
- A brief revisit of money as debt and the Federal Reserve – Nothing Federal about it and there is no Reserve!
- Gold and Silver
