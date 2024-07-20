Without Me, You Can Do Nothing Part 4: Divine Guidance from Jesus

Many people today have a GPS system in their car which guides them to their destination. Once you get used to it, it becomes an indispensable tool. God has a spiritual GPS system, and unlike the ones today, it is not limited to only travel information, but covers every area of life.

This system is called the "Holy Spirit," and He is not limited to a denomination, but is available to every believer in Christ. This means you can turn to God and ask the Holy Spirit to reveal what you should do in every situation you face on this earth, since the Holy Spirit knows the future, He will guide you in the correct path and assure that you are victorious in whatever you do.

He will not reveal what your future will be, but He will help you to make decisions in such a way that you will always have a positive outcome in whatever you do.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1349.pdf

RLJ-1349 -- JULY 1, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm