"Matthew 24 EXPOSED: The Shocking End-Time Secrets Hidden in Early Church Writings!"

Dive deep into the Olivet Discourse of Matthew 24 and uncover the shocking truths hidden within the early church fathers, ante-Nicene writings, and insights from Ralph Woodrow's "Greatest Prophecies of the Bible." In this in-depth teaching, we explore how Clement of Rome, Irenaeus, Tertullian, Origen, and others understood Christ’s prophecy about the destruction of Jerusalem, the Great Tribulation, and the Second Coming. Discover how these insights align with the King James Version (KJV) and how prophecy has unfolded in history and continues to unfold today.





Join us to explore prophetic themes like wars and rumors of wars, famines, pestilences, and the rise of false Christs. This is a call for believers to be watchful, holy, and hopeful in a world full of prophetic signs.





