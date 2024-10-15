BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marandi destroying Sky news - explains that Israel is a racist ethno-supremacist state
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
82 views • 7 months ago

Marandi destroying Sky news - the host starts off trying to assert an Israeli talking point that the Iranian response on October 1st, which destroyed airfields and a dozen or two jets on the tarmac, was a 'humiliation'. 

Marandi doesn't take the bait, and explains that Israel is a racist ethno-supremacist state. 

But the talking point that the Iranian response didn't do much is indicative. 

If Israel is down-playing it, they may be downplaying the need to respond 'robustly'. 

Not for charitable reasons, but because in conventional terms, it is probable that they cannot. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
