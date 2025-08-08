Mental Illness Playbook to go After your Kids and Christians = Trump's Executive Order

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Mental Illness to Lock Up Your Kids / You..

Why are there multiple mental health facilities being built around the USA? How does this fit Trump’s executive order to incarcerate the homeless? As a Christian, will you be labeled mentally ill if you don’t partake in the beast system? If your homeless because you refuse to take the full MOTB, will this be the excuse to arrest you? No, your not going to be raptured out of this. Illinois is required for mandatory mental health screening for all school age kids. Is this another excuse to defile your kids with sorcery / big pharma? You won’t believe how Noahide laws play into this script. Think about it, kids are poisoned with the pokes, bad food, 5G, chemtrails, atrazine, social media, ai chat friends (going crazy), global warming fear, plandemic fear and more. Can Ai open demonic doors? Of course, kids are sick but it is all by design. The playbook replicates the private prison system that social engineered gangster rap. In California, there is a bill that will allow for the theft of your child. Your watching order out of chaos to destroy the family.



