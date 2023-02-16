The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Put A Ring On It!

Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Good day Warriors Of Light!

Sexual immorality has the world in a vice grip of pain, despair, disease, and leaving a trail of broken hearts and destroyed lives.

As unpopular as it may seem, this moral contagion is one of the biggest challenges to preparing the world for the return of our saviour.

We all have to look in the mirror to find guilty parties in this spiritual crime. I pray that today's show will help spark the continuing revolution of minds to the point where we see a revival of values that will help enrich lives everywhere.

Rock on bros and broettes!

Part one:

What does the Bible say about sex before marriage?

Is sex before marriage a sin? Is premarital sex considered fornication and/or sexual immorality in the Bible? What does the Bible say about sex, intimacy before marriage, and abstinence before marriage? In this video, Pastor Nelson with Bible Munch answers the question, “What does the Bible say about sex before marriage?” From

http://www.GotQuestions.org

Part two:

TERAMAZE - Easy Lover

Home Again by Crystavox

This lyric video was inspired by the Biblical story of the Prodigal Son. Recorded by the Christian Band CRYSTAVOX and included on their self-titled 1990 release.

Get the tunes @

Apple Music

https://apple.co/3nZnTJm

Amazon

https://amzn.to/4107pTA

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen