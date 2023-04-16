Energy Update: 2023 2nd Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What in the world is going on? Let's find out with my 2023 2nd Quarter OracleConsciousness Reading and the upcoming energy update, to share more about
what's to come in the next few months. And, of course utilizing my ever-so-
accurate and new 2nd Edition Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck, blended with my
new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck. We will gain insight into the upcoming
Q2 energies, and how to best circumvent those negged-out lower vibes!
Brilliant Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR
CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...
DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
CSID: 009c3b4dc655b990
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co