US republican presidential candidate Ron Desantis was publicly challenged about the war crimes committed by the Israeli army with the explicit support of the Joe Biden administration.

◾️To start Desantis already pointed out at Al Jazeera as "propaganda" or not a reliable source (soon they will censor it like it happen with RT and all Russian media).

◾️ Desantis refused to condemn the murder of entire Palestinian families by Israeli strikes and blamed it in Hamas and in the neighboring Arab countries who "don't want to take the refugees in"

◾️For Desantis the only option is the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians of the Gaza strip, and if they don't leave their own land voluntarily Israel has free hands to carry on the massacre.