Heavy battles with the Israeli forces in Jabalia refugee camp north of Gaza. 10.12.23

Putin spoke with Netanyahu by phone:

➡️“The focus was on the acute situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and, in particular, the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

➡️ Vladimir Putin confirmed the principled position of non-acceptance and condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations. At the same time, it is extremely important that countering terrorist threats does not lead to such dire consequences for the civilian population.

➡️ The Russian side is ready to provide all possible assistance in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict.

➡️ In addition, mutual interest was expressed to continue to interact on the issues of evacuation of Russian citizens and members of their families, as well as the release of Israelis held in Gaza.”





