Oregon Trail VIstas: Winter

This video displays photographs that I took while on a daytrip exploring the Oregon Trail Ruts in Platte County, Wyoming, during the winter season. My son and I decided to hike along a branch of the North Platte River on a walkway that led us to our destination, the ruts that the pioneers carved in rocky terrain with their covered wagons on their way to their promised lands. Since the weather was unseasonably warm, around 50 degrees F for the last day in January here in Wyoming, it was a nice way to spend a Friday afternoon enjoying the simple pleasures in life. The mellow background music creates a peaceful mood to enhance this Nature Photography video.