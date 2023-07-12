© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-america-is-the-lukewarm-church/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On July 8, 2023, upon awakening I heard this: "America represents the Lukewarm Church..... the sleeping virgins!"
However, those who follow closely to The LORD JESUS, and obey HIS VOICE, are the five (5) Virgins, from Matthew 25, who are now fully awake, and have their oil lamps ready for HIS Coming!"