NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/12/2023

Alvin Bragg, the baby DA who since he wasn't getting his way, and Jim Jordan filed a suit against him for being political in what he is doing, he threw a fit and filed a suit against Jim Jordan showing the world his babyish ways. If things don't go his way, he will cry and throw a fit. But Jim Jordan isn't the man to go against.