Iran launches "extensive" attack on Israel, Israel vows there will be repercussions

Israel has vowed “there will be repercussions” as Iran launched an “extensive” attack which saw nearly 200 missiles fired towards Israel.
Israelis sought safety in bomb shelters as warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Iran says the attack was in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. It also follows Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon which took place hours earlier.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
