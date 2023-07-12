The Antidote to the Seduction of Christianity Today - T. A. McMahon

This video has been redigitized, Watch our first conference with clearer audio and video.





T.A. McMahon is president and executive director of The Berean Call ministry, editor-in-chief and contributing writer for The Berean Call newsletter, co-author of The Seduction of Christianity, America: The Sorcerer's New Apprentice, Understand the Times, and author of Showtime for the Sheep? and Temporal Delusion.





Holder of a master's degree in communications, he has researched and written numerous documentaries and scripted several feature films. His writing/producing for Christian videos includes The Cult Explosion, The God Makers, The New Age: Pathway to Paradise? The Evolution Conspiracy, A Woman Rides the Beast, Israel, Islam & Armageddon, and Psychology and the Church.





More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference