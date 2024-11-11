CTP (S2ENovSpecial2, 20241113) Robert Boog Shakespeare (Controversy) BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, another BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video. This one with Robert "The Boogie Man" Boog! LOL All things SHAKESPEARE! Controversies and Speculations all these years later. And APOLOGIES as there are some Audio issues here-in (NOT your equipment) and also (embarrassing) but a sticky/stuttering "e" key issue did not get caught during Edit process so a couple places (more toward end Robert is typoed as Robeert and the "Audio Issuees" has that extra "e" in it too. :( But, hey, some days things go like that. LOL I do always say "your no muss, no fuss, high-productions items MAY come later" so yes you get the "low-key" lil ole me making mistakes not having an Official Professional Producer to help with things! LOL
Take Care and God Bless and THANK YOU VETERANS on this Veteran's Day (11/11/2024) that this Video BTS/SP is dropping on.
related items...
Anonymous Film (as discussed here-in): https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1521197/
https://beforeitsnews.com/military/2024/11/veterans-day-2024-2492859.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/green-living/2024/09/micro-vs-macro-2468470.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/the-law/2024/11/copyright-trademark-other-content-laws-issues-questions-via-my-own-personal-ongoing-experience-2459421.html