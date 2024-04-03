Former Port Huron City Council Members - The Veterans Analyze The Rookies of Today

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Cliff Schrader and Ken Harris who are both former Port Huron City Council Members. Cliff and Ken talk about what happened at the last city council meeting which took place on March 25th, 2024.





