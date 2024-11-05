Kiev Rejects Peace, Ukraine Gets Losses In War

The Russian army is steadily developing its success on the battlefields, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing control of more and more territories. The Kiev regime does not surrender, pushing further its bellicose stance, at least until the elections in the US end.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian units retreat on the frontlines, suffering heavy losses from Russian strikes in the rear regions.

On the night of November 4th, Russian forces launched another combined attack on Ukrainian rear infrastructure. The first wave of strikes targeted the southern Odessa region. Kamikaze drones struck the training center, destroyed warehouses of Ukrainian marines in the border village of Topolinoe and inflicted more damage to the port infrastructure in Izmail. According to local reports, Romanian evacuation helicopters were spotted in the port area immediately after the strikes.

Russian drones launched a new wave of strikes in the Ukrainian capital and on its outskirts. One of the targets was the German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun destroyed on the Hope Island in Kiev.

More drone strikes were reported in the Kirovograd, Zhitomir and Sumy regions. Explosions thundered in the area of the Mirgorod military airfield in the Poltava region.

Russian Iskander missile complexes were also used in the night attack. In particular, they struck the Asphalt Concrete Plant in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Because of the devastating Russian strikes in the rear, Ukrainian military supplies to the front as well as production and repair of military equipment are disrupted. As a result, the depleted Ukrainian units can no longer hold their defense against Russian attacks along the entire line of contact.

Advancing on a wide front, Russian forces are approaching Kurakhovo from the south. The stronghold in Uspenovka may soon be surrounded. To the south, the mop up operation is ongoing in Maksimovka. To the east, Russians took control of Katerinovka.

At the same time, Russians launch attacks toward Konstantinople. In the case of breakthrough, they will cut the last road and surround a large Ukrainian garrison.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army is expanding its zone of control west of Selidovo. The full control of Vishneveo was confirmed. Russians launch attacks along Lisovka-Promin line.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian zone of control is rapidly expanding along the eastern bank of the Oskol River. Russian forces advance north and south of the recently captured stronghold of Kruglyakovka. At the same time, west of Svatovo, Russians took control of Pervomayskoe, cut important roads in the region and launched an assault on Kopanki.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian reserves are ground down in a trap in the Russian Kursk region, where the Russian army is slowly advancing north of Sudzha.

The bloody adventure in Russia turned into a disaster. Kiev was seeking for media victories but got another large well-coordinated grouping of Russian forces, which may launch an offensive on Ukrainian Sumy after Ukrainians are repelled from the Russian territory.

