Breaking news guys:
the president of Portugal suffered a sudden illness and was brought to the hospital.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa collapsed while visiting a university in Costa de Caparica and was rushed to the hospital.
O Presidente da República desmaiou esta quarta-feira, durante uma visita à Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, na Costa de Caparica. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa teve de ser levado por várias pessoas, tendo sido depois reencaminhado para o hospital.
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1