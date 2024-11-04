Jenin camp remembers its hero, Wiam Hanoun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A memorial service for the martyr Wiam Hanoun, a member of the Military Council of the Jenin Battalion, one of the founders of the Jenin Battalion, and the brother of the martyr Wissam Hanoun Abu Watan, on the first anniversary of his martyrdom.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 30/10/2024
