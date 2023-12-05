Dr. David Martin's address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. David Martin informed 16 members of the UK Parliament that COVID was a 56 year plan in the making which started in the UK when the Wellcome Trust foundation decided to fund the corona virus as the ‘preferred form of human manipulation’.
Source: https://odysee.com/@Autonomy:d/dr-david-martin-to-UK-parliament-on-welcome-trust-and-corona:b