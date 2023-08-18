© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leo Frank Trial & The ADL
Find out how the trial of Leo Frank served as the catalyst for the inception of the Anti-Defamation League, history is being rewritten, replaced with inverted recollections of what actually happened...
This video is highly sourced from supreme court documents, archives of original news articles, and statements from the victim's family.