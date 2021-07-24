© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/24/2021 Miles Guo: CCP is good at arresting people, not rescuing them! The evil nature of Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan and the CCP is that they treat Lao Baixing as if they are nothing. Sadly, most of the Chinese people won’t recognize the truth until they’re facing disaster or difficult situations