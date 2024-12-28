© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Christmas people. The UK seems to have no connection to consciousness. When I was in Mexico (where there are NO Chemtrails) I had CRAZY synchronicity’s all the time as well as paranormal experiences. In the UK I hardly experience a thing. I’m pretty sure they are using technology to surpress our connection to the universe.
