Smartphones: How Hazardous are they Really? - Speech by Dr. Martin Pall | www.kla.tv/27768

Dr. Martin Pall is
Professor Emeritus from Washington State University and has researched in depth
how the omnipresent electro-smog effects biological systems. He explains the
dangers he found as well as the proof that the regulators threshold values are
far from safe. Our Kla.TV Team had the unique chance to visit him and record a
lecture about his knowledge in this field. Will his warning call reach enough
open ears on time? Everybody can help this cause by sharing these facts in
every day life.
SOURCES / LINKS
Dr. Martin Pall’s research:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jcmm.12088
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0891061815000599
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300355
https://www.radiationresearch.org/research/dr-martin-palls-latest-compilation-of-emf-medical-research-literature/
More information:
https://www.kla.tv/5G-WirelessCommunication-en
