AFU positions are on Fire in Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) Tonight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AFU positions are on fire in Bakhmut tonight
Today, the units of the Wagner PMCs have advanced up to 500 meters,330 000m2 are occupied.
The enemy controls 0.6 km2.
"Heavy, bloody battles continue in Bakhmut.
We are close to completing the task. The fighting is still going on. The enemy is pulling up reserves."
Yevgeny Prigozhin on the situation in Bakhmut.