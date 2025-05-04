Pope POTUS I - The Meme Evoking Revelation 13: 2 Beasts and the Image of the Beast

Trump's Trump-as-Pope meme from May 2 is generating a lot of buzz. Let's look at this - NOT THROUGH THE LENS of whether or not Trump was simply trolling his opposition or manifesting as an egomaniac. If you understand this buzz about the meme involves the raising of energy that is being harvested and channeled toward some end, you know there is more here than just some meaningless controversy. Let's look at this IN THE LIGHT OF REVELATION 13 and how the world is being readied for a fulfillment of that prophecy.





