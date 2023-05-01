RT: RUSSIA WON’T PLAY BY ‘RULES’ INVENTED BY ANYONE – PUTIN (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RRkyWDb0nntD/
Putin says that Russia is not going to follow the 'rules' of former partners, amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the Ukraine conflict
Read more: https://on.rt.com/cc2f
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com