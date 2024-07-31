Eileen Tesch for St. Clair County Drain Commissioner with Cliff Schrader

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch, Write in candidate for St. Clair County Drain Commissioner, is interviewed by former Port Huron City Council member, Cliff Schrader. Eileen explains to Cliff why she is running; why it is one of the most important and powerful elected offices in the County and why citizens should do their research before they vote August 6.





