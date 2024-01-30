Touring Ft Detrick, the Cancer Factory!

"Clay Clark: Can you walk us through when you're talking about Fort Detrick, where was your office? - Dr Judy Mikovits: building 567... This is the main gate, right there on Military Road, the sewer system, the people who lived in those houses along the road - and this is the work of Michael R Hugo, that lawyer we were doing lawsuits - I paid him with expert witness, five different types of cancer!!!

So our building was right by the water tower. See the eight-ball, that's where we experimented on animals and when we built the new building, I designed it to the left of the eight-ball. That's where we do our cesium irradiator, this is building 567. They would not let us take it down because they said it's a historic landmark. Why is it a historic landmark to experiment on animals gaseously and kill them?

Thank God my mom taught me to say Go Fauci yourself, when anybody told me to do something unethical, illegal and immoral. We cured all of it before it started and we've had that on paper published and that's why I was censored. That's why I was jailed. That's why I was kidnapped. That's why I was silenced.

And that was before I got there. That was the mid-50s or 60s. There's a Fort Detrick water treatment plant. My family died from cancers put in the water in that Monocacy River. Some of them are still sick. We cured it all in 2006! Don't worry folks all you have to do is wake up and say no more!"





Full @ClayClark Thrivetime Show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWjdsBPfFWH4/