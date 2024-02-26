Catholic Man Moment: What do churches mean to men?

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

March 3rd, 2024

Third Sunday of Lent





Year B, John 2:13-25: Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.

The Gospel is from St. John 2:13-25.

Gospel

Jn 2:13-25

Since the Passover of the Jews was near,

Jesus went up to Jerusalem.

He found in the temple area those who sold oxen, sheep, and doves,

as well as the money changers seated there.

He made a whip out of cords

and drove them all out of the temple area, with the sheep and oxen,

and spilled the coins of the money changers

and overturned their tables,

and to those who sold doves he said,

“Take these out of here,

and stop making my Father’s house a marketplace.”

His disciples recalled the words of Scripture,

Zeal for your house will consume me.

At this the Jews answered and said to him,

“What sign can you show us for doing this?”

Jesus answered and said to them,

“Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up.”

The Jews said,

“This temple has been under construction for forty-six years,

and you will raise it up in three days?”

But he was speaking about the temple of his body.

Therefore, when he was raised from the dead,

his disciples remembered that he had said this,

and they came to believe the Scripture

and the word Jesus had spoken.





While he was in Jerusalem for the feast of Passover,

many began to believe in his name

when they saw the signs he was doing.

But Jesus would not trust himself to them because he knew them all,

and did not need anyone to testify about human nature.

He himself understood it well.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030324-YearB.cfm





So, what do churches mean to men in this context?

To men who have been blinded by their own earthly pursuits, churches may seem like mere buildings or institutions with little significance.

However, to those who have had their eyes opened to the truth of the Gospel, churches represent a place of worship, community, and connection with God.

They provide a space for individuals to come together and grow in their faith, to receive guidance and support from fellow believers, and to find solace and comfort in times of struggle.

Churches serve as a reminder of the presence and power of God in our lives and offer a spiritual home for men seeking to deepen their relationship with Him.

They are a tangible expression of the love and mercy of God and a source of hope and strength for those who seek it.

Ultimately, churches represent the bridge between humanity and the divine, and their significance to men cannot be overstated.

What do churches mean to men?

In St. John 2:13-25, there's a clear message for us today. Just like the priests and Pharisees in Jerusalem, many people today are so fixated on earthly pursuits that they overlook the incredible opportunity to embrace faith. It's like missing out on a breathtaking view because we're too engrossed in our phones! Let's take a moment to reflect – what distractions are preventing us from seeing the bigger picture?



