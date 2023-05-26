Dr.SHIVA INTERVIEW: Exposing the False Prophets Misleading Americans to Slavery – Piero Cammerinesi

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 5/25/2023
Dr.SHIVA INTERVIEW: Exposing the False Prophets Misleading Americans to Slavery – A Conversation With Piero Cammerinesi | Click to Continue: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-intervie...
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, is interviewed by Piero Cammerinesi, one of the world’s leading Independent Journalists, on why he is running President of the United States and why he created the Movement for Truth Freedom Health®.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
e:[email protected]
w:vashiva.com
w:TruthFreedomHealth.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
YouTube: / @drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva