1/21/24

1 Corinthians 1:4-9 Blessings In Christ

Intro: WE don’t know what we have in Christ. But we need to know. We are blessed beyond belief actually. We have everything in Christ. The world wants everything. They want to be rich, they want to be gifted and talented, they want to be perfect and approved. Well, they are all looking in the wrong places. We have ALL of that in Jesus Christ.