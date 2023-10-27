Egypt - Local Media - A Missile Fell in Taba - Hit the Administrative Housing for Workers at Taba Central Hospital & Ambulance Building

Five people were injured when a rocket fell in Egyptian Taba on the border with Israel - Extra News TV channel.

Egypt: Local media: The missile that fell in Taba hit the administrative housing for workers at Taba Central Hospital and the Taba Ambulance building.

A missile struck Taba, Egypt, injuring 5 people and causing damage to a residence.

We are aware of a security incident in the Taba area near the Israeli border in Egypt, but the incident occurred outside our borders.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al - Dahdouh about Gaza Strip situation:

"We are not okay, there are body parts everywhere, the rockets do not differentiate between young and old, and the sound of the mad bombing does not stop!"

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli strikes targeted locations only 1 kilometer and a half away from Al Shifa Hospital.

