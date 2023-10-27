BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Egypt - Local Media - A Missile Fell in Taba - Hit the Administrative Housing for Workers at Taba Central Hospital & Ambulance Building
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 10/27/2023

Five people were injured when a rocket fell in Egyptian Taba on the border with Israel - Extra News TV channel.

Egypt: Local media: The missile that fell in Taba hit the administrative housing for workers at Taba Central Hospital and the Taba Ambulance building.

Adding:

A missile struck Taba, Egypt, injuring 5 people and causing damage to a residence.

Israeli Army:

We are aware of a security incident in the Taba area near the Israeli border in Egypt, but the incident occurred outside our borders.

Adding:

Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al - Dahdouh about Gaza Strip situation:

"We are not okay, there are body parts everywhere, the rockets do not differentiate between young and old, and the sound of the mad bombing does not stop!"

Adding just in:

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli strikes targeted locations only 1 kilometer and a half away from Al Shifa Hospital.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy