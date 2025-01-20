© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keir Starmer Gives £3,000,000,000 a Year of UK Taxpayers’ Money to Ukraine as Part of a 100 Year Pact
The prime minister has said the UK will provide Ukraine with 150 artillery barrels and a new mobile air defence system. Starmer also said that the UK would be loaning Ukraine £2bn, repaid out of the interest on frozen Russian assets.
Source @Real World News
