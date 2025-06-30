BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
12 Tips to Prevent Alzheimer's & Other Dementias
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
71 views • 2 months ago

HAPPY Brain & Alzheimer's Awareness Month (June)! See below for the links mentioned:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

HowToDieOfNothing.com (should redirect to the following:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare,

tinyurl.com/GlobalHealthEducation, or

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

Learn about THE FOUNDATION for physical & mental health by understanding & obeying Circadian (& Ultradian & Infradian) Rhythms and Biology (aka: Chronobiology) by visiting any of the following: tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies or tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

Features & Benefits of the World's Safest, Healthiest, and "Greenest" Homes of the Future by:

tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders (tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse &  tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse also work)

Have better health (and TOTAL peace of mind) by living 100% "off-the-grid" and being FREE of virtually all energy, water, grocery, and even sewage bill$ by visiting: tinyurl.com/onehouseoffthegrid & watching the videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid (tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos) or youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid

For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore, or tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

FREE copy of "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow or tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view our potentially health- or life-SAVING "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan e-Guide,” visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup or tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

"Glyphosate 101" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

Watch videos on our "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel @:Brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy or tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

Watch episodes on our upcoming "HowToDieOfNothing.com -- BEYOND Bulletproof Health" podcast at: youtube.com/@dannyzen2

For a FREE copy of our "Air, Water, Food, & EMF/5G Toxin Avoidance Tips, Strategies, Tools, Equipment, & Supplies" e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources or tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

View the cutting-edge diagnostic tests and medical services of The Danny Zen Circadian Biology, Mitochondria, Metabolic, and Quantum Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, and Rejuvenation Clinics at: tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic OR tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics

To learn all about the harms of invisible, non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs), 5G/6G!, radio frequencies, electromagnetic radiation, etc., visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies 

To view my HALTTO method to prevent pre-frontal cortex collapse (inspired by Dr. Daniel Amen of AmenClinics.com) visit:

tinyurl.com/HALTTOmethod (should redirect to:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lr00Yu09lRMXZ21o44ouEp9-AZu_TKY8/view?usp=sharing



dementiabrain healthalzheimerspreventing dementia
