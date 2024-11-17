This Saint News 11/17/2024

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





We're all about the post-game analysis this week, starting with the election numbers--folks are noticing that the math isn't adding up. Also, Trump is dropping policy bombs left and right-some are pretty awesome. Is it the democrats own fault that Trump won so big? It really does look that way. I got some X Files ready for you, and also, is Trump a good guy or a bad guy? Has he been swapped out like we know Biden has? Some of the Top Stories are gonna follow that up and as usual, we'll end up with the fun stuff.





The Zionist Occupied Government of Trump 4

The Zionist Occupied Government of Trump 4





Trump Clones



Trump Clones





CAN TRUMP BE GOOD, IF HE SUPPORTS ISRAËL

HOW CAN TRUMP BE GOOD, IF HE SUPPORTS ISRAËL





Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt has the bravery to ask the most important question of the 2024 election

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1854967604269682852





Guinness Highest world records!

Guinness Highest world records!





Matt Orfalea - Walk Away

Matt Orfalea - Walk Away





the REAL reason Donald Trump won and Kamala Harris loss

the REAL reason Donald Trump won and Kamala Harris loss





Bill Maher - It's amazing how an election loss, even as big as this one, still doesn't put a dent in the thinking that lost it.

https://x.com/billmaher/status/1857635615031934984





