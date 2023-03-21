BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Structured water 😊👍
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
259 views • 03/21/2023

Water has memory as Masaru Emoto proved with his watermolecule experiment. Living water as opposed to dead water. It has a lower surface tension and is 6 times easier to absorb than dead water, hence it hydrates your body a lot better on top of reinforcing your immune system. My structwater device needs no electricity as it works with magnets and informing signals. Let your water sit one and a half hour in it and it's ready to drink for you, your pets or your plants. There are other spirale like structuring devices that also create this perfect colloidal state that increases the vibration level right after consumption. 

Bring love and gratitude into your life and body 😊💖🌞🙏

Keywords
structured waterinformedpurifyingharmonizedmagnetizedvortexedvitalizedcolloidal optimal statehydratingbetter body better you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy