"They've all been killed, it's OVER"- Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News with Clayton Morris
The New York Times reports that Ukraine failed to take advantage of the political chaos in Russia this weekend. They couldn't mount so much as a raid on an artillery battery while Putin was dealing with a so-called "coup". Now Putin has a big decision to make either continue to slow grind down Ukraine's final defenses or unleash a massive invasion with the full weight of the Russian army. It seems sentiment leans towards the second option. We ask Colonel Douglas MacGregor what he thinks about it.
posted 6/30
https://twitter.com/zenoc_oshits/status/1674902705335042049?s=20