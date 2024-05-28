Klaus Schwab's WEF Heir Wants to ENSLAVE YOU

Glenn Beck





May 27, 2024





World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab is stepping back from his role running the WEF. But his “heir” might be even more terrifying. Glenn speaks with Klaus Schwab, Jr. (totally not comedian Eric Hollerbach) about his plans for the WEF in the future, including why he wants to enslave humanity and how you will benefit from it. Plus, he reveals why Klaus Schwab is really stepping back (brains can’t digitize themselves), how the WEF gets its power, and why he’s “beefing” with Glenn.





NOTE: Okay, okay that wasn't actually Klaus's son. He is, in fact, comedian Eric Hollerbach. You can catch his standup at Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, Texas on July 11th & September 11th, 2024 at 8:00pm CT!





